Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport looks to add new terminal

MESA, AZ — The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in southeast Mesa is taking the first steps to adding an additional terminal for commercial aviation operations.

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority (PMGAA) issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) last week seeking a consultant or team to help design, layout, estimate costs and finding financing options for a new expandable commercial passenger terminal on the east side of the airport.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has grown significantly in passenger traffic and demand over the past decade, mostly in part to the success of its primary carrier – Las Vegas-based ultra-low-cost airline Allegiant Air (Nasdaq: ALGT) – that focuses on serving leisure and under-serviced markets.

Even while the region’s primary airport – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – is still below pre-pandemic passenger numbers, the Gateway Airport has seen passenger numbers increase significantly. In March, Gateway reported its best month in its history with 239,160 total passengers. That was about 15,000 more passengers than the previous high water mark in March 2019.

