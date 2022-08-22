Phoenix hotels expected to surpass 2019 levels in 2023

Tourism was among the industries hit the hardest during the Covid-19 pandemic, but many hotels have already surpassed 2019’s business and the Valley’s hospitality industry is expected to make a full recovery in 2023.

Visit Phoenix, the organization that markets the Valley and the Phoenix Convention Center as tourism destinations, held a Hotel and Resort Budget Forecast event Friday where its vice president of insights and development, Eric Kerr, announced the good news.

“Our market has just taken off,” Kerr said during the forecast event.

During the early days of the pandemic, many industry experts and watchers thought it would take until 2024 or 2025 before travel would return, but the consensus is now that Valley hotels will see metrics surpass 2019 levels next year.

