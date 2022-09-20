Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix home value decline slows down, but it's still one of nation's steepest

For Sale.jpg
Phoenix Business Journal file
Housing values have come down for another month in Phoenix, according to Zillow.
For Sale.jpg
Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 11:35:28-04

Home values in the Phoenix metro slipped 1.5% from July to August, and 43.1% of homes in the Valley saw a price cut during that time, according to the latest market report from Zillow (Nasdaq: Z).

That’s in keeping with the trend of declining home values over the past few months. This time around, however, the drop was smaller than July’s 2.8%.

Still, the Valley’s home values slid more than the national average that saw value fall 0.3%. That has been the case ever since the housing market started cooling earlier this year amid fluctuating mortgage interest rates and inflation across the board. Those factors are making affordability the main driver of the market, according to Zillow.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!