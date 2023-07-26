Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix home prices dip as housing market faces weak demand, low inventory

Prices are down more than 5% compared to this time last year
Selling home.jpg
Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal<br/>
Home for sale in the Phoenix metro.
Selling home.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 11:53:36-04

PHOENIX — Average home prices in metro Phoenix dipped to $440,000 in mid-July, down 5.4% compared with the same period last year, according to Cromford Associates LLC, as the demand for resale homes continues to wane.

The latest Cromford report looks at annual changes from July 14, 2022, to July 14, 2023, the most current data available. Cromford focuses on real-time housing data for Maricopa County, Pinal County and a small part of Yavapai County.

It shows 8,123 listings under contract in the Valley, representing a 6% drop from last year and 11,530 active listings for sale, a 27.4% drop from July 2022.

Meanwhile 6,690 sale closings were reported, a 7.5% drop from this time last year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!