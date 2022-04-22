Phoenix gets ball rolling on $260M taxiway project at Sky Harbor Airport

The Phoenix City Council selected a contractor Wednesday to manage the construction of a $260 million taxiway that connects the north and south airfields at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., which is part of the Omaha, Nebraska Kiewit Corp., won the contract to build the airfield. Right now, the contract is worth $3.18 million, but the city, which owns the airport, is expecting to receive most of the funding for the project from the federal government.

If the funding is approved — which airport officials expect will happen late this summer — Kiewit will oversee the construction of the 2,000-foot taxiway that will join the north and south airfields on the west end of the airport, allowing for better aircraft flow for airfield operations.

Approximately $194 million is anticipated to come from monies set aside by the latest federal infrastructure package. The rest of the project will be funded by passenger facility charges, which is a fee included in airfare, and airport revenue.

