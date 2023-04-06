Phoenix GateWay Community College names new president

PHOENIX — After serving for more than two years as GateWay Community College’s interim president, Amy Diaz has been given the permanent job.

GateWay and the Maricopa County Community College District announced Diaz would take the role as GWCC president after having conducted a nationwide search to fill the post. She will take office on April 15.

Diaz is the school’s first permanent president in three years. She stepped into the interim role on the first day of 2021, when she took over for Maria Wise, who retired while also serving as interim president. Before Wise, GWCC’s president for seven years was Steven Gonzales, who was named chancellor of MCCCD last year after serving as interim chancellor since January 2020.

