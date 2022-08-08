Phoenix eyes future intersection for commercial development, revitalization of Rio Salado

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.

The 85-acre property is located near the southeast corner of Broadway Road and 67th Avenue in southwest Phoenix along the Salt River and future State Route 30, which will connect Interstate 17 out west to State Route 85 in Buckeye. It is expected to serve as a reliever to Interstate 10.

The large site in Phoenix is where a future interchange with SR30 and Loop 202 will be developed, leaving some vacant land available for potential commercial development.

A public park was once planned for the city-owned site, but due to plans for SR30, city documents say the property will soon be sold or transferred to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Once the new state route is built, about a quarter of the property will be open for development, according to the city.

