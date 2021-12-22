Phoenix developer will buy former Southbridge II site in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Phoenix-based developer is buying land that was once earmarked for the Southbridge II project, a mixed-use development that sparked controversy over height and density in Old Town Scottsdale and was eventually halted by the former developer and owner.

Creation RE is buying the land in partnership with Crescent Commercial and real estate investment firm, FCP.

The land, which is in three noncontiguous sites totaling 4.5 acres, will be purchased for $38 million from the Unger family. Sources close to the deal said it is expected to close soon. The parcels had been assembled by Fred Unger, the developer of iconic projects including the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley and the Royal Palms in Phoenix over the course of decades, Bob Agahi, founding partner of Creation, said. Fred Unger passed away in 2018, and his son Carter, had planned to develop a mixed-use project on the sites.

Carter Unger had initially received approval from Scottsdale City Council for his proposed development, which totaled about 1.7 million gross square feet and would have included hotels, office, retail and residential space. However, the approval sparked heavy resistance from the neighborhood and residents that were concerned about height and density in the area, and Unger withdrew the plans after neighborhood backlash.

