Phoenix developer submits proposal for reimagined midtown mixed-use project

Three years after starting the marketing process for a massive mixed-use project in midtown Phoenix and a lengthy reevaluation during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pivotal Group is set to bring "The Central Park" back in front of city officials.

Pivotal Group Inc., a high-profile Phoenix real estate investment firm run by CEO F. Francis Najafi, filed a stipulation modification application to the city's planning and development department in late June and has a hearing date set with Phoenix's Planning Hearing Officer on Aug. 16.

While the original version of the project adjacent to Steele Indian School Park off Central Avenue leaned heavily into office use with 850,000 square feet of Class A space targeted for the tech industry, the mixed-use project appears to have flipped strategies as the new application shows that multifamily and housing are top priorities.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.