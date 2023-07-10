Phoenix delegation, including Mayor Gallego, traveling to Asia to bolster business relationships

Building off the major investments by companies including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a city of Phoenix delegation headed on Friday to South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to further bolster relationships and expand business opportunities.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and some Council members and representatives from the city's community and economic development department will spend several days in each region to focus on bringing more companies to Arizona and to celebrate existing Sister City relationships. Phoenix is a sister city with Taipei, Taiwan; Himeji, Japan; and Suwon, South Korea.

Gallego said she is also working to secure direct, nonstop flights connecting Phoenix to different Asian countries and regions as the TSMC supply chain of companies continues expanding in the Grand Canyon State to support TSMC and the semiconductor industry. Earlier this year, China Airlines sent its seventh charter flight from Taipei with nearly 300 TSMC employees and their families to Arizona.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.