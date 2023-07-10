Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix delegation, including Mayor Gallego, traveling to Asia to bolster business relationships

Dignitaries (1).jpg
Bank of Taiwan
The opening of a Bank of Taiwan location in Phoenix was celebrated in 2022. Pictured from left is Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Bank of Taiwan Chairman Joseph Jye-Cherng Lyu, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson.
Dignitaries (1).jpg
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 11:50:32-04

Building off the major investments by companies including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a city of Phoenix delegation headed on Friday to South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to further bolster relationships and expand business opportunities.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and some Council members and representatives from the city's community and economic development department will spend several days in each region to focus on bringing more companies to Arizona and to celebrate existing Sister City relationships. Phoenix is a sister city with Taipei, Taiwan; Himeji, Japan; and Suwon, South Korea.

Gallego said she is also working to secure direct, nonstop flights connecting Phoenix to different Asian countries and regions as the TSMC supply chain of companies continues expanding in the Grand Canyon State to support TSMC and the semiconductor industry. Earlier this year, China Airlines sent its seventh charter flight from Taipei with nearly 300 TSMC employees and their families to Arizona.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!