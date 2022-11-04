Phoenix Convention Center wants to create downtown entertainment district

PHOENIX — Phoenix Convention Center is mulling over the idea of a big expansion of its south building, a new hotel and the creation of a new entertainment district to better compete with other markets across the U.S. and draw in more visitors downtown.

The city first looked at a market feasibility study for the convention market in Phoenix in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it recently requested an updated report from John Kaatz of Convention Sports & Leisure International on the convention industry, Phoenix Convention Center expansion needs, hotel inventory and hospitality amenities.

The Phoenix Convention Center south building is located just north of Chase Field on the northeast corner of Jefferson and 3rd streets in downtown Phoenix, but it does not have a branded entertainment district like other well-known markets. KJZZ reported that developers have looked to buy the city-owned property but Phoenix was advised against it.

"You're not a market leader, you're in the middle of the pack these days, and Phoenix has an opportunity if we make the right ancillary investments to increase its rankings," Kaatz said during the Economic Development and Equity Subcommittee meeting on Oct. 26.

