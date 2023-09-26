Phoenix Convention Center ranked in the top 10 in the US

The Phoenix Convention Center was recently recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the top convention centers in the United States.

In a report published earlier this month, Phoenix Convention Center ranked as the eighth-best convention center in the U.S. in 2023. The facility is owned by the city of Phoenix and Visit Phoenix helps with booking events and conferences there.

Phoenix was ahead of the Seattle Convention Center and one behind the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Three convention centers in Las Vegas ranked ahead of Phoenix, including the Las Vegas Convention Center, which ranked No. 1 on the WSJ list.

The Journal’s rankings are weighted 70% toward the size and quality of the convention center and 30% toward factors from the surrounding city.

