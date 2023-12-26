Phoenix company sparks the rise in neutral site college basketball games

Last week, for the first time, the University of Arizona men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the Arizona State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams all played games back-to-back on the same day against different opponents at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. It took the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to make it happen.

Specifically, it was the brainchild of the executives behind Position Sports, a Phoenix-based company that acquired the rights to Hall of Fame Series, a collection of college basketball events held around North America using the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame branding.

Position, which is owned by the Phoenix-based Delano Media Group, unveiled the 10-year exclusive agreement with Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in early 2023, and over the past two months the company put on six events that were made up of 21 games in five cities – Las Vegas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Toronto; San Antonio, Texas; and Phoenix.

Position and Delano officials told the Business Journal that the plan is to hold these games every year, rotating to different cities, but having a presence in Phoenix and Las Vegas on an annual basis.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.