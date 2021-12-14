Phoenix coalition wins $500,000 federal grant for business incubator, health care innovation project

An 18-member coalition led by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council was awarded a $500,000 grant for its proposed health care innovation project from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced 60 finalists for the EDA’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which aims to boost economic pandemic recovery and is tied to the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package.

The 60 finalists include coalitions that have proposed projects to develop or scale industry sectors, develop and train the workforce and build resilient economies, EDA said in a statement. Twelve of the finalists were from places tied to the coal industry.

GPEC is leading a coalition for New Healthcare Innovation Economy, a project that's proposing an inclusive end-to-end health care innovation ecosystem that achieves "new wealth creation opportunities" across broad social, demographic and economic groups and geographies.

The goal, according to the project description, is to capitalize on the “rapid shift in health care from disjointed care across traditional hospitals and clinical settings toward seamless continuity of care in home and community settings."

