Phoenix chooses contractor to upgrade Sky Harbor’s baggage handling system

PHOENIX — The Baggage Handling System (BHS) at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is getting a $50 million upgrade.

The city of Phoenix, which owns and operates Sky Harbor, chose Des Moines, Iowa-based The Weitz Co. to upgrade and modernize the airport’s 32-year-old BHS in Terminal 4, which is the conveyor system that moves bags from the ticket counters to the airplanes and from the arriving planes to the baggage claim areas.

The project, which Weitz entered a bid for in the fall of 2022, will focus on the outbound BHS servicing the North concourses and inbound system. The city of Phoenix said Sun Eagle Corp. was another company considered for the project before it ultimately decided to give the contract to Weitz.

