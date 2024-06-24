Phoenix Children's receives $5 million donation from Jerry and Vickie Moyes

PHOENIX — Phoenix Children’s received a $5 million gift from a prominent philanthropist family in the Arizona community.

Jerry and Vickie Moyes, well-known for their numerous business and ownership ventures in the Valley, made the substantial donation to Phoenix Children’s in late 2023. The nonprofit hospital received donations totaling over $82 million in 2023.

The $5 million gift will bolster the state's largest pediatric health system’s initiatives centered around providing accessible health care to children and families in the West Valley. Phoenix Children’s will be able to enhance its programs, expand services — including at the new-opened Arrowhead Campus — and invest in improved medical technologies.

“We are profoundly grateful to Jerry and Vickie Moyes for their incredible generosity and unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of children,” said Steve Schnall, Senior VP and Chief Development Officer of Phoenix Children’s Foundation, in a statement. “Their donation will make a lasting impact in the lives of countless young patients and their families, providing them with hope, healing and support.”

