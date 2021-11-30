Phoenix businessman pleads guilty to filing false tax return

A Valley businessman has pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return.

On Nov. 22, Gregory Gordon MacLeod admitted in his plea agreement that he failed to report more than $1 million in gross receipts over two years for his Phoenix business, Advantage Electronics/Vision TC, for the tax years 2014 and 2015.

In his plea agreement, MacLeod said his federal tax return, signed with his electronic signature, was filed with the Internal Revenue Service, with his authorization, for the tax year 2014. His Form 1040 stated that Advantage Electronics/Vision TC only generated gross receipts of $165,123 for 2014, but according to the plea agreement MacLeod was aware that this statement was not true considering he had generated some $573,756 in gross receipts for the year.

