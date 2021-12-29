Phoenix boasts second-highest percentage increase in six-figure jobs, report finds

PHOENIX — As the pandemic continues to accelerate wage growth for many workers, a new study is shedding light on just how prevalent six-figure job growth has been over the past five years in cities across the country.

According to the study published by Stessa, the Phoenix metro had a 217.1% increase in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020 — the second-largest percentage increase among the country's large metros.

The Valley was ranked No. 2 in a list of large U.S. metros with the most growth in high-paying jobs over the last half decade.

Of the Valley's workforce, 180,740 workers — or 8.6% of the workforce — brought in six-figure salaries in 2020. That's higher than the national 7.9% of workers making $100,000 or more. It's also a higher percentage than that of all but two of the report's top 15 large metros, including No. 1 Nashville, which was at 5.6%

In 2015, only 57,000 workers in the Valley boasted those salaries.

