Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix boasts second-highest percentage increase in six-figure jobs, report finds

items.[0].image.alt
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix tracks.jpg
Posted at 8:39 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 10:39:08-05

PHOENIX — As the pandemic continues to accelerate wage growth for many workers, a new study is shedding light on just how prevalent six-figure job growth has been over the past five years in cities across the country.

According to the study published by Stessa, the Phoenix metro had a 217.1% increase in six-figure jobs from 2015 to 2020 — the second-largest percentage increase among the country's large metros.

The Valley was ranked No. 2 in a list of large U.S. metros with the most growth in high-paying jobs over the last half decade.

Of the Valley's workforce, 180,740 workers — or 8.6% of the workforce — brought in six-figure salaries in 2020. That's higher than the national 7.9% of workers making $100,000 or more. It's also a higher percentage than that of all but two of the report's top 15 large metros, including No. 1 Nashville, which was at 5.6%

In 2015, only 57,000 workers in the Valley boasted those salaries.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV