Phoenix board sides with homeowners in Biltmore golf courses dispute

Homeowners living in Arizona Biltmore Estates have won their nearly two-year legal battle with the owner of the Adobe and Link golf courses.

The Phoenix Board of Adjustment last week voted in favor of the residents, restricting JDM Golf, the courses’ owner, from hosting nongolf activities outdoors, the Arizona Republic reported.

The board decided that any nongolf-related events — such as corporate events, weddings and other types of entertainment — must be held indoors, ample parking must be provided and the events can’t “disrupt nearby residents,” according to the report.

This move came after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin issued a preliminary order against golf course owner, JDM Golf, for filing a now-dismissed lawsuit against the homeowners. The company was ordered to pay the defendants’ legal fees of $62,598. A $12,520 penalty was added for “violating an Arizona statute designed to keep deep-pocket entities from filing harassing, costly or unnecessary lawsuits to stop or discourage citizens from exercising their rights,” the Republic reported.

