Phoenix-based startup Artie to launch home-cooked meal cups for dogs

Phoenix-based pet care startup Artie recently closed an undisclosed seed round that it will use to launch its artisan meal cups for dogs later this year.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jun 28, 2023
Pet owners may soon have an option to prepare home-cooked meals for their canines at the touch of a button. 

Phoenix-based Artie recently landed an undisclosed round of seed funding led by Naples, Florida-based ROC Venture Group and is planning to launch its artisan-inspired pet meal cups by the end of the year, said co-founder Scott Eller.

Artie’s meals — a blend of freeze-dried and dehydrated meat, fruits, vegetables and grains — are formulated by a board-certified veterinary nutritionist and portioned in recyclable and shelf-stable cups, which are shipped directly to customers’ doors every month. Artie's countertop appliance scans the meal cups and delivers a pre-programmed combination of steam and hot water to cook them.

“You pop it in and hit one button. Then, in about three minutes or so, you've got a meal that has been lightly cooked and hydrated,” Eller said.

