Phoenix-based St. Joseph the Worker receives grant to help homeless, others find and keep jobs

People experiencing homelessness have significantly increased in recent years in the Phoenix metro, notably here in the Arizona Capitol corridor west of Central Avenue.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Aug 30, 2022
Phoenix nonprofit St. Joseph the Worker — which helps disadvantaged, homeless and low-income individuals find jobs — has received a $250,000 grant from the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.

The funding for the foundation's Workforce Villages program will help provide basic resources to maintain employment, said Bob Parsons, best known as the founder of GoDaddy and now the founder and CEO of PXG Apparel, in a statement.

Workforce Villages provides struggling individuals with up to three months of rent-free housing and assists individuals with transportation, professional attire, resume development and credit repair services, long-term goal planning and financial planning.

