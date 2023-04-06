Phoenix-based St. Joseph the Worker names first woman CEO

PHOENIX — A former construction executive was named the first woman CEO of Phoenix-based nonprofit St. Joseph the Worker.

Carrie Masters, formerly chief operating officer of LGE Design Build, was named CEO of the nonprofit focused on assisting homeless, low-income and other disadvantaged individuals in their efforts to become self-sufficient through quality employment. Masters worked for the general contractor for nearly 20 years, working her way up after starting as a receptionist.

Masters replaces Brent Downs, who resigned from his post last year after serving 10 years as CEO.

“As an Arizona native who grew up in poverty and homelessness, SJW's mission personally resonates with me,” Masters said in a statement. “This provides me the ability to impact the community in which I lived in for a lot of my life.

