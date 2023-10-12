Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace building 41 Chinook helicopter engines for South Korean military

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace will build 41 engines as part of an order for updated Chinook helicopters for the South Korean military.

The company announced the U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales office ordered the T55-GA-714A engines that will power CH-47F aircraft to replace older CH-47D aircraft used by South Korea.

The order demonstrates continued confidence from South Korea in Honeywell’s product, the company said.

"We have a longstanding relationship with South Korea, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting them on their new CH-47F Block I Helicopters with our latest T55-GA-714A engine configuration," said Dave Marinick, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "The latest contract to supply 41 T55 engines is a testament to South Korea's confidence in our battle-proven engines. To date, our T55 engines have logged some 12 million hours of operation on the Boeing CH-47 and MH-47 Chinook helicopters."

