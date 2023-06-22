Watch Now
Phoenix-based Grimaldi's Pizzeria celebrates anniversary with launch of web-based game

Players are in charge of getting pizza to their customers before time runs out
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 22, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Phoenix-based Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the opening of its Old Town Scottsdale eatery, its first location outside of the state of New York, with the launch of a free web-based game, “Ready, Set, Dough!”

“What we envisioned was enhancing more of the dining experience by bringing you deeper into the brand and letting you be the server," Pam Nedwetzky, director of marketing at Grimaldi’s, said of the launch of the game. “And quite frankly, it helps you pass time while you’re waiting for your handcrafted pizzas to be made.”

Grimaldi’s partnered with Mega Cats Studios to build the game. “Ready, Set, Dough!” is set in a Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, complete with its signature brick pizza ovens and red-and-white checkered tablecloths. Players are in charge of getting pizza to their customers before time runs out while collecting tips for their excellent service. The game features five levels with increasing difficulty.

