Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Phoenix-based BBB Pacific Southwest merging with California counterpart

Fehling.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Photo: Fehling Credit: Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal<br/><br/><br/>Caption: Matthew Fehling is CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest.
Fehling.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 15, 2024

Two divisions within the Better Business Bureau, including Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest based in Phoenix, will merge in a move that will impact thousands of businesses.

BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest (PSW) said on July 11 that it will combine with Better Business Bureau Serving Central California & Inland Empire Counties. The combined entity, called BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California, comprises BBB PSW’s territory of greater Arizona and parts of California and BBB CCIE’s territory throughout central and southern California. The combined region consists of over 20 million residents and more than 23,700 BBB Accredited Businesses.

BBB Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California will share a variety of BBB resources and programming, including BBB PSW’s incubator BBB Blueprint. It was the combination of resources that spearheaded conversations between the two sides, according to BBB PSW President and CEO Matthew Fehling.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen