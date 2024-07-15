Phoenix-based BBB Pacific Southwest merging with California counterpart

Two divisions within the Better Business Bureau, including Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest based in Phoenix, will merge in a move that will impact thousands of businesses.

BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest (PSW) said on July 11 that it will combine with Better Business Bureau Serving Central California & Inland Empire Counties. The combined entity, called BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California, comprises BBB PSW’s territory of greater Arizona and parts of California and BBB CCIE’s territory throughout central and southern California. The combined region consists of over 20 million residents and more than 23,700 BBB Accredited Businesses.

BBB Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California will share a variety of BBB resources and programming, including BBB PSW’s incubator BBB Blueprint. It was the combination of resources that spearheaded conversations between the two sides, according to BBB PSW President and CEO Matthew Fehling.

