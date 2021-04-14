Phoenix-area grocery stores saw boost in pandemic sales, 2021 market share report shows

PHOENIX — Grocery stores may have arguably been the most essential of all the essential businesses during the pandemic, and even though this past year put a lot of strain on their workers, it paid off with a significant increase in sales.

The Phoenix-area grocery sector (including supermarkets, mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs) clocked more than $15.1 billion in revenue in 2020, according to the just-released 2021 market report by sales tracking firm Chain Store Guide. That accounted for an increase of $557.9 million, or 4%, from the previous year’s sales.

Of the 17 grocery store chains in the Phoenix metro area that are tracked by Chain Store Guide, only four saw sales decrease year over year between 2019 and 2020. But some companies saw bigger increases than others and those stores saw their market share increase as well.

