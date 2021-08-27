Phoenix approves sale, development, preservation plans for American Legion site

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council accepted a proposal this week that will make way for an adaptive reuse and redevelopment project at the city-owned American Legion site on 7th and Grand Avenues.

Council voted on Aug. 25 to sell the property, located at 723 W. Polk Street, to Cardinal Capital Management Inc., a Wisconsin-based developer, which now plans to develop a mixed-use building on the site that will create 132 housing units. The project would include affordable housing, workforce housing and market rate units, which will give a preference to veterans.

The project will also require Cardinal Capital to do its best to preserve the portions of the building that were constructed before 1949, which is about half of the existing building, said Chris Mackay, community and economic development director for the city of Phoenix. The developer is required to have veterans’ services offices on site, some of which will be used by the American Legion. The preserved building will remain in use by the Legion for meetings and other events. The building’s bar area will also be retained.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

