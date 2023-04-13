Phoenix announces addition of city's third bioscience research hub

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is getting its third bioscience hub designation, building on its growing Phoenix Bioscience Core at Seventh and Van Buren streets in downtown Phoenix and its Discovery Oasis on the Mayo Clinic hospital campus in north Phoenix.

The newest bioscience hub, known as Phoenix Medical Quarter, Global Advancement of Health and Education, creates a healthcare triangle of research across the city.

Phoenix Mayo Kate Gallego hinted at the latest bioscience hub in her State of the City Address on April 12.

The new hub will be based at Park Central in midtown Phoenix, which already boasts Creighton University's medical school and Alliant International University's inaugural nursing program. Both schools plan to expand on that campus, with Creighton planning to double the size of its existing space and Alliant looking for additional space on that campus.

