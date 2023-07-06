Phoenix airport continues surge past pre-pandemic levels, 5 months in a row

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport continued its streak of surpassing pre-pandemic passenger levels, according to a report released this week from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

In May, a total of 4,199,133 passengers flew into or out of the region’s primary airport, which was 9.5% higher than the total passenger count of May 2022 and 6.3% from May 2019.

With May’s numbers in, Sky Harbor has surpassed 2019 levels for five straight months, signaling a major comeback for the commercial aviation and tourism industries following the slowdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

