Phoenix airport continues surge past pre-pandemic levels, 5 months in a row

In May, a total of 4,199,133 passengers flew into or out of Sky Harbor
Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
A Southwest Airlines jet taxis at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 11:44:58-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport continued its streak of surpassing pre-pandemic passenger levels, according to a report released this week from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

In May, a total of 4,199,133 passengers flew into or out of the region’s primary airport, which was 9.5% higher than the total passenger count of May 2022 and 6.3% from May 2019.

With May’s numbers in, Sky Harbor has surpassed 2019 levels for five straight months, signaling a major comeback for the commercial aviation and tourism industries following the slowdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

