Philanthropists set up endowment for St. Vincent de Paul CEO position

The Rob and Melani Walton Foundation has announced its endowment of the CEO position at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix Diocesan Council.

The $5 million endowment gift creates the first-ever endowed position for the Valley nonprofit, which serves individuals and families in need across central and northern Arizona.

“This is an extraordinary gift not often seen in the community-based nonprofit space,” St. Vincent de Paul Executive Board President Steve Attwood said in a statement. “Such continued and deep generosity over many years from the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation demonstrates not only care and commitment to our community, but a trust and belief in St. Vincent de Paul’s leadership to guide us toward solutions now and into the future.”

The news comes in the wake of the announcement in August that Shannon Clancy had been named [bizjournals.com] as St. Vincent De Paul's new CEO. Clancy, the first female leader of the 76-year-old organization, took over the job on Oct. 1. She is now the inaugural Rob and Melani Walton Endowed CEO.

