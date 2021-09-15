Philadelphia radio company taps Phoenix sports radio veteran to be station's brand manager

Philadelphia-based broadcast and internet radio company Audacy has reached out to Arizona to find its next brand manager at SportsRadio 94WIP.

Rod Lakin, who has spent his entire career with Bonneville International’s Arizona Sports 98.7, will take the reins left by Spike Eskin at WIP on Oct. 4, overseeing content strategy, talent, operations and branding for the station.

In a statement, Lakin thanked Eskin, Audacy Head of Programming Jeff Sottolano and Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff for their faith in him.

“I have the deepest respect for the iconic WIP brand and what it means to the most passionate fan base in the country,” Lakin said.

For the past three years, Lakin has served as program director at sports talker 98.7 (KTAR-FM), billed as Arizona’s sports station, where he managed its four daily talk shows and was lead liaison with broadcast partners such as the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils, ESPN Radio, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Rising and the Arizona Interscholastic Association with high school football. He also led marketing, events and sales opportunities for 98.7 and sister station ESPN 620 AM.

Lakin spent roughly 19 years at the station, first joining ESPN Radio 860 and Newsradio 620 KTAR in 2003.

