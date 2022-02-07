Peter Piper Pizza unveils to-go concept in Phoenix to capitalize on pandemic trend

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Peter Piper Pizza is preparing to launch a new to-go concept born out of the rise in carryout sales the chain saw during the pandemic.

The family-friendly pizza chain, known for arcade games and hosting birthday parties, is launching this new concept with three locations in Phoenix. The first Peter Piper Express concept will open March 1 at 2322 E. Thomas Road in Phoenix.

“We’re excited that we learned throughout the last couple of years as the pandemic hit that there was such strong a demand for our pizza," David McKillips, CEO of CEC Entertainment LLC, the parent company of Peter Piper Pizza, told the Business Journal. “We’ve got this great concept with games and a party room and a buffet, but the heart and soul of this brand is the quality of the pizza. After looking at the consumer trends and the sales trends for the carryout pizza, sales have been fantastic, very strong. In terms of overall sales, about 40% of our sales are now carryout.”

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.