Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Peoria's city manager, deputy city manager to retire

Peoria's city manager and deputy city managers announced they will be leaving their roles with the city
Peoria City Hall.jpg
City of Peoria
Peoria City Hall is seeing some executive team changes.
Peoria City Hall.jpg
Posted at 9:12 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 11:12:01-05

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria's City Manager Jeff Tyne and deputy city managers Erik Strunk and Andrew Granger recently announced they will be leaving their roles with the city.

Tyne and Strunk are both planning to retire, while Granger was recently hired as one of two deputy city managers for the city of Goodyear. Katie Gregory is Peoria's third deputy city manager.

The city manager typically oversees the city's day-to-day operations and manages Peoria's budget. The city's proposed fiscal-year 2023 budget totaled $783 million, a 12.7% increase from the prior year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!