Peoria's city manager, deputy city manager to retire

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria's City Manager Jeff Tyne and deputy city managers Erik Strunk and Andrew Granger recently announced they will be leaving their roles with the city.

Tyne and Strunk are both planning to retire, while Granger was recently hired as one of two deputy city managers for the city of Goodyear. Katie Gregory is Peoria's third deputy city manager.

The city manager typically oversees the city's day-to-day operations and manages Peoria's budget. The city's proposed fiscal-year 2023 budget totaled $783 million, a 12.7% increase from the prior year.

