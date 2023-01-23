Peoria hires Valley attorney as new city manager following retirement of several officials

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria City Council has appointed Henry Darwin as its new city manager following the resignation of its city manager and deputy city managers in November.

Darwin most recently served as an environmental attorney and shareholder at Gallagher & Kennedy. Prior to this, he was chief of operations at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and as the State of Arizona's chief operating officer.

In his role with the state, Darwin oversaw operations of 35 state agencies and more than 35,000 employees, the city of Peoria said in an announcement on his hiring.

The city manager serves as the city's CEO and is responsible for implementing policies and programs of the elected officials as well as managing city operations.

