Peoria doctor pleads guilty in health care fraud case

Posted at 8:49 AM, Apr 16, 2024
A Peoria physician has pleaded guilty in a case involving healthcare fraud to the tune of nearly $3.75 million.

Linh Cao Nguyen, MD, will be sentenced on May 28 in Tucson, according to federal court documents, with U.S. District Judge John Hinderaker presiding.

Court documents show that Nguyen entered his guilty plea to one count of healthcare fraud on March 19, saying that, from approximately 2016 to 2021, he engaged in a scheme to defraud various healthcare benefit programs.

Nguyen ran his own mobile medical practice under four different corporate names, through which patients were visited in their homes and living facilities, with office staff members based in the Valley and in Vietnam, according to the indictment in the case filed in October 2021.

