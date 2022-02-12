Peloton to cut 52 employees in Maricopa County during massive wave of layoffs

Just months after Peloton Interactive announced plans to hire hundreds in the Valley, the company filed paperwork with the state this week that said it would lay off 52 employees in Maricopa County.

These 52 people are among the 2,800 Peloton said it would terminate on Tuesday as the company struggles to maintain its pace after growing rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, filed with the state is scant on information and Peloton told the Business Journal that the company would not be sharing any additional information about restructuring outside of the news release it published yesterday.

Peloton announced plans to hire 350 for a new Tempe member support office last summer, but this week the company would not say how many it currently employs in that office. There are 100 people in Arizona that list Peloton as their employer on LinkedIn, according to a search of the site.

The company occupies a showroom at the Scottsdale Fashion Square and Peloton previously said it had signed a lease for a 50,000 square-foot space in The Circuit at 615 South River Drive in Tempe.

