Pedal to the mettle: Arizona Party Bike clicks into high gear during Super Bowl week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Robert Mayer is expecting his party bikes to catch the eye of thousands of people hanging out in Old Town Scottsdale for Super Bowl weekend.

With plenty of parties and foot traffic anticipated, Arizona Party Bike is expected to click into high gear by adding six more bikes to the mix. Mayer, the founder of Arizona Party Bike, says weekends are already his busiest days and that he expects huge demand through Feb. 12.

Arizona Party Bikes are essentially 14-seat bars on wheels that move from one establishment to another in Old Town for pub crawls.

The company has a location in Old Town where passengers first check-in and then can stock up on wine, cocktails and beer to equip them in between stops for the pub crawl. Upon arriving at each stop, passengers can cut the line and get drink specials at the establishments Arizona Party Bike partners with.

The bikes' pub crawls often make stops at Social Tap, Boondocks Patio & Grill, Hot Chick and Casa Amigos, among others. That includes Rockbar, which Mayer expects to be a popular spot throughout the week considering it is owned by Philadelphia Eagles super fan Ray Poserina.

