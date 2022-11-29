Pedal Haus Brewery takes over downtown Phoenix events venue

PHOENIX — Pedal Haus Brewery is getting more into the events business after taking over the monOrchid event space next door to its downtown Phoenix location.

Pedal Haus, which was founded and owned by Julian Wright of Fork & Dagger Hospitality, opened its downtown Phoenix location in November 2021. Wright said there was an agreement with the landlord that Pedal Haus and the coffee shop — Kahvi Coffee + Café — could use the monOrchid space for events. But Wright soon realized it would make more sense to operate everything under one team. Wright and Pedal Haus acquired Kahvi and now have taken over the management and operations of the monOrchid event space.

“Our event business has picked up since we combined efforts and acquired Kahvi,” Wright told the Business Journal. “The thing that has improved the most is the presentation of the food at these events we do.”

Wright opened the first Pedal Haus location in Tempe in 2015 and said that it quickly became a popular event space with its 6,000-square-foot patio.

