Peckham Inc. secures full-building lease in Phoenix for top office deal of the year

Peckham Inc., a company that hires those with disabilities and barriers to employment, has signed a big office lease to occupy a full building in the Phoenix metro.

The Michigan-based nonprofit has leased 136,194 square feet at One Compass Center — a four-story building at 3150 S. 48th Street in Phoenix that was built in 2001. The building is located just minutes away from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Peckham works in manufacturing and apparel, third-party logistics, custodial and contact center solutions across the country.

The company signed a direct lease at One Compass Center, which was previously occupied by Synchrony Financial. Peckham had signed a big lease in the fourth quarter of 2022 to occupy 88,313 square feet at Blackhawk Corporate Center in Phoenix. Peckham is relocating its Valley call center operations to the new space, which will have the capacity to fit 1,000 people.

