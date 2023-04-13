PayPal extends Phoenix Suns sponsorship under new ownership

PHOENIX — Mat Ishbia has landed his first sponsorship agreement as the owner of the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA team announced Wednesday that online payment company PayPal has renewed and extended its partnership with the Suns through the 2026 NBA season. The deal will keep PayPal’s logo on the Suns’ jerseys for three more seasons and the company’s technology running payments inside the Suns’ arena and through its online store.

This comes nearly five months after Paypal said they would not renew their sponsorship if Robert Sarver remained involved with the team.

The multiyear deal also includes PayPal and Venmo branding being prominently displayed throughout Footprint Center and during telecasts and on social platforms, and PayPal and the Suns will support local small businesses and nonprofits together.

PayPal is headquartered in San Jose, California, but has significant operations and employment in the Phoenix area.

“We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with PayPal. From day one I’ve said the Suns are focused on winning, fan experience, and community impact. This deal delivers on all three,” Ishbia said in a statement.

