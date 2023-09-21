Partners move forward on long-planned hotel in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A group of developers has moved forward with plans for a significant downtown Phoenix hotel that was proposed five years ago but never built.

To be called The Edith, the $140 million mixed-use building will stand 17 stories high and feature 236 rooms with 23,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. It's also expected to include a ground-floor restaurant, rooftop pool and bar, café and full-service spa and fitness center.

The group developing the new hotel includes prominent Valley developer Sunbelt Holdings and Scottsdale-based BB Hotels & Resorts, formerly known as Berger Holdings, California-based Pacific Hospitality Group and general contractor Mortenson. Gensler is the architect.

The project was initially proposed in 2018 after the city posted a request for proposals for a small piece of land it owned downtown at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Adams Street.

