Paradise Valley home of former Arizona Coyotes star sold to pro baseball player

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — The Paradise Valley luxury home put on the market in August by former Arizona Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been sold for its asking price of $6.5 million — to a Major League Baseball player.

Maricopa County records show that the 6,425-square-foot home built by Arco Custom Homes in 2018 was sold on Oct. 4 to Christian Yelich, an outfielder with the Milwaukee Brewers who signed a 7-year, $188,500,000 contract extension in 2020.

After Ekman-Larsson was traded earlier this year by the Coyotes to the Vancouver Canucks, he put the Paradise Valley property on the market, complete with furniture.

Jen Patterson and Lish Bell, luxury real estate specialists at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties who represented Ekman-Larsson in the sale, told the Business Journal in August that they expected the home wouldn't last very long on the market. It took less than two months to sell.

In a follow-up interview this week, Bell said the property had less than 10 showings and that they received multiple offers within the first week of listing.

