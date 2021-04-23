Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Panasonic will acquire Scottsdale-based Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Girish Rishi.jpg
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:49:21-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Panasonic Corp., the Osaka, Japan-based maker of consumer electronics, announced on Friday that it would acquire Scottsdale’s Blue Yonder in a deal worth $7.1 billion.

Blue Yonder, which makes a logistics software that helps customers manage their supply chains, was partially owned by Panasonic after it acquired a 20% stake in the company last year.

Panasonic is buying out the remaining 80% of Blue Yonder shares for $5.6 billion from shareholder New Mountain Capital and funds managed by Blackstone. After purchasing the shares and repaying all outstanding debt, the total acquisition price comes to $7.1 billion.

The Business Journal previously covered news of the acquisition talks last month, which were originally reported by Nikkei Asia. The reported price at that time was $6.5 billion.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.