Pair of Valley cities rank among U-Haul's top 25 growth markets

PHOENIX — There were a lot of U-Haul vehicles coming home to roost in 2023.

That’s according to the latest U-Haul Growth Index for states, in which the Phoenix company examined the destinations of movers using its equipment for one-way trips during the year. The number of those coming to the company’s home state ranked Arizona at No. 8 in the nation, with two Valley cities ranking in the top 25 in the city report.

The two Valley cities among the hottest growth cities recorded by U-Haul Holding Co. (NYSE: UHAL) were Surprise, which came in at No. 18 on the company’s list, and Queen Creek, at No. 23. They are the only Arizona locations on U-Haul’s list. Among the state rankings, Arizona dropped one spot from No. 7 a year ago.

Surprise, which has been in the top 25 every year since 2020, saw a 10-spot drop from last year. This was Queen Creek’s debut on U-Haul’s top 25 list.

