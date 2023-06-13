Pair of apartment towers — could be among tallest in city — proposed in Tempe

Developers have proposed two apartment towers that would be some of the tallest buildings in the city of Tempe if approved and constructed.

A 29-story tower, proposed for 211 E. 7th St., will include 380 apartments and other uses. According to the Maricopa County Assessor's Office, an entity called College Enterprises Inc. is the owner of the 0.6-acre parcel where the project is proposed.

Less than half a mile west, Chicago-based Hubbard Street Group is proposing a 27-story Skye Tempe apartment tower. That project is linked to Chicago-based Hubbard Street Group. Skye Tempe is proposed to include 281 apartments and 6,650 square feet of commercial space and be located at 780 S. Myrtle Ave. near University Drive and Mill Avenue.

