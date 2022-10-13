Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67

PHOENIX — Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died. He was 67.

Sutton of Scottsdale-based Est Est Inc. died Oct. 6 following a two-year battle with cancer, the company announced on Wednesday. Sutton had served as the owner and president of the firm for the past 38 years. His son, Blake Sutton, is taking over as president and owner of the firm.

“We are heartbroken to lose a visionary, a mentor, a friend and for me personally — my dad,” Blake Sutton said in a statement. “His creativity and passion for interior design was alive every single day. His love for and dedication to his family and bettering the local community was an amazing example for so many of us. He taught me so much over the past 13 years as I was by his side running Est Est. His legacy will live on every day.”

Est Est was founded in 1959 by Pat Maas and Bill Benner. The Benners worked on such notable projects as the original layout and design for the Phoenix Zoo with the Maytag family, according to the company.

