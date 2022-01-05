Over $777 million bet through legal sports betting apps in Arizona

In the first 53 days of legalized sports betting in Arizona, more than $777.3 million was wagered, almost all of which was done through mobile apps.

Event wagering, which became legal across Arizona on Sept. 9, accounted for nearly $15 million in state revenue, brought in through taxes and fees, according to a report published Dec. 31 by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

The report covered wagering data from September and October. The ADG is expected to release November’s numbers in late January. The report is the first look into how much money is actually being bet in Arizona and what operators are getting the most action.

Sports wagering appears to be a big hit in Arizona, setting national records for legalized sports betting. Arizona’s $777.3 million in wagers more than doubled the previous high for a market’s first two months, which was Virginia at $324.7 million.

“Arizona’s debut is unlike anything we have seen in the U.S.,” Eric Ramsey, the lead data analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, said in a statement. “Perfect timing that coincided with the beginning of football season, a number of structural advantages that make the market particularly appealing for operators, unprecedented bettor enthusiasm, and other factors combined to fuel this start.”

