Outdoor retailer REI to open another Arizona store in Glendale

REI, a national outdoor retailer and co-op popular with outdoor enthusiasts, will expand its footprint in Arizona with a store opening in the West Valley in 2024.

The Seattle-based specialty retailer announced Wednesday that a new Glendale location will be part of its plans to open 10 new stores in 2024.

The store in Glendale is expected to open this summer in an existing 24,000-square-foot space at 6040 W. Behrend Drive in the Arrowhead Promenade shopping center near the 101 freeway and 59th Ave.

The new Glendale REI will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear, and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, climbing, and more, according to REI’s announcement. It will also have a full-service bike shop.

