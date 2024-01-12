Watch Now
Outdoor retailer REI to open another Arizona store in Glendale

Posted at 8:51 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 10:51:57-05

REI, a national outdoor retailer and co-op popular with outdoor enthusiasts, will expand its footprint in Arizona with a store opening in the West Valley in 2024.

The Seattle-based specialty retailer announced Wednesday that a new Glendale location will be part of its plans to open 10 new stores in 2024.

The store in Glendale is expected to open this summer in an existing 24,000-square-foot space at 6040 W. Behrend Drive in the Arrowhead Promenade shopping center near the 101 freeway and 59th Ave.

The new Glendale REI will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear, and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, climbing, and more, according to REI’s announcement. It will also have a full-service bike shop.

