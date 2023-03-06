Ostrich Festival generates millions of dollars for Chandler, report finds

CHANDLER, AZ — With the 33rd installment of the Ostrich Festival less than two weeks away, the impact of the 32nd is now known.

The multiday festival in Chandler's Tumbleweed Park brought in $9.5 million of direct economic impact in 2022, according to analysis from Steve LeVine Entertainment, which is the group that puts on The Ostrich Festival with the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. The festival brought in 158,390 attendees, most of whom came from outside Chandler. The report also found that more than 8,700 visitors stayed overnight, spending $1.8 million at restaurants, retail shops, hotels, and other commercial spaces in Chandler.

“Attending the Ostrich Festival is a longstanding tradition for Chandler families, and we’re very proud of that,” said Terri Kimble, CEO and president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce in a statement. “As the city’s leading business organization, we’re even more proud of the fact that we are driving dollars to the local economy and offering so many opportunities for business success in the community.”

