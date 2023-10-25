Opening date set for Sam Fox’s Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood

PHOENIX — The Global Ambassador, the luxury hotel being developed in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood by celebrated Valley restaurateur Sam Fox, has set an opening date and has started taking reservations.

Fox has been working on designing the 141-room hotel, which will feature five original dining venues, pool and wellness center, for nearly a decade. He has crafted every aspect of the hotel and is ready to share it with the world.

The Global Ambassador is set to open on Dec. 6 and has already started taking reservations for that day and beyond. Nightly rates start around $600, but fluctuate based on room and date, with all rates increasing during Phoenix’s prime tourism season in February and March.

Fox is developing the Global Ambassador under his company Author & Edit Hospitality, which is separate from Fox Restaurant Concepts. He is working with his friend and business partner Brian Frakes of Common Bond Development on creating the hotel. Fox has also brought in several high-profile investors including Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

